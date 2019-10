View this post on Instagram

. 🗓️On 10th of February. 👇Join us for👇. ❄️ Frozen Grız waterfall hike ❄️. 📝TOUR PLAN 7:30 - Departure from Baku 11:30 - Arrival in Griz road 12:00 - Lunch in a local house 13:00-16:30 - Hiking to the waterfall and back 17:00 - Dinner in a local house 18:00 - Leaving for Baku 22:00 - In Baku ____________________________________________ FOOD We will have lunch and dinner in the village house prepared with organic products NOTE: If you are vegan or vegetarian please let us know in advance ___________________________________________ CLOTHING SUMMER Hiking shoes Comfortable clothes for hiking Sunglasses Sunscreen Hat Water bottle WINTER Waterproof hiking boots Comfortable clothes for hiking Extra pair of socks Extra clothes to change Sunglasses Sunscreen Beanie Gloves Water bottle ___________________________________________ HIKING DETAILS: Distance - 6 km in total Duration - 4 hours Difficulty: easy ___________________________________________ MEETING POINT AND TIME - Nizami metro station 7:30 am ____________________________________________ REGISTRATION | PAYMENT | CANCELLATION PRICE - 55 AZN INCLUDED: travel insurance, transportation, guide, tea, lunch, dinner. *DISCOUNT% For separate groups of min 5 people and more 10% discount each For kids up to 5 yrs 50% off For kids 6-10 yrs 30% off Please send us the following: *a copy of your passport (for travel insurance) *phone number *e-mail address *Payment is accepted in advance by pay-point machine or in the office *If you cancel within 24 hours to the trip your payment will be non-refundable 📞+99451 370 31 11 (whatsapp is active) 📞+99477 430 31 11