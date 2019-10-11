أول امرأة ذات بشرة داكنة تجوب دول العالم .. من هي؟
دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة (CNN) -- يحقق بعض الأشخاص أرقاماً قياسية من خلال القيام بأعلى قفزة أو بأسرع ركض. ولكن بالنسبة لجيسيكا نابونجو، وهي موظفة لدى منظمة الأمم المتحدة، وتفرغت لتعمل كمدوّنة رحلات سفر، فقد أصبحت أول امرأة ذات بشرة داكنة، من أصول أفريقية، تجوب جميع بلدان العالم وتوثق رحلاتها.
و بعد أن زارت 60 دولة، شرعت نابونجو في رحلة حياتها لزيارة جميع بلدان العالم، والبالغ عددها 193 دولة، في عام 2016، وفي 6 من أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول من هذا العام، وصلت إلى محطتها الأخيرة، وهي جمهورية سيشل، وفقاً لما نشرته عبر صفحتها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "انستغرام". كما زارت منطقتين تطلق عليها الأمم المتحدة اسم "الدول غير الأعضاء"، ليصل مجموع الدول التي زارتها إلى 195 دولة.
Welcome to the Seychelles 🇸🇨 !! Country 195 of 195! 😝😆😏🥺😩😳🤯🤗😎 So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!! Thanks to the 54 people that are here celebrating with me in the Seychelles with the gorgeous backdrop of the @thehresortseychelles with the planning expertise of @vividvibeseventplanning! Last night was unreal and I’m so so grateful. My heart is full!!! 👗 : Sho via @neimanmarcus 👠 : Yeezy Season 8 via @mytheresa.com Earrings: @84gem 📷 : @christa.shoots #catchmein195 #catchmeinseychelles #catchmeintheseychelles
وأرفقت نابونجو هذا التعليق مع الصورة :"مرحباً بكم في سيشل! الدولة رقم 195 من أصل 195! أود أن أقول الكثير ولكن للآن سأقول شكراً لهذا المجتمع بأسره على دعمكم. كانت هذه رحلتنا معاً وشكراً لكل من تابعني في هذه الرحلة.
ولم تكن رحلة نابونجو، التي ولدت في مدينة ديترويت بولاية ميشيغان الأمريكية لأبوين أوغنديين، تدور حول تسجيل اسمها على سجل الأرقام القياسية، إذ أنها تأمل في تمهيد الطريق أمام النساء وأصحاب البشرة الداكنة لخوض تلك التجربة.
وعلى الرغم من أن نابونجو شعرت بأنها حققت "الحلم الأمريكي" بعد حصولها على وظيفة في شركة أدوية بمرتب مكون من 6 أرقام وتمكنها من شراء مسكنها الخاص، إلا أن العمل لم يكفيها.
وبدأت نابونجو في تأجير مسكنها لكسب المال، ثم سافرت إلى اليابان لتعليم اللغة الإنجليزية، ولاحقاً التحقت بوظيفة لدى منظمة الأمم المتحدة جعلتها تسافر إلى جمهورية بنين ثم إلى إيطاليا. ولكن لم يكن ذلك كافياً لإشباع شغفها بالسفر.
Welcome to Algeria 🇩🇿!!! Country 193 of 195!! Algeria is the biggest country in Africa, claiming the title after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Algiers, the stunning capital perched on the Mediterranean Sea is dotted with French colonial architecture - balcony fronted flats with large windows, and remnants of the Ottoman empire in the casbah. Here I am standing in front of city hall and you will see Arabic with Amzigh, an indigenous script below. Most Algerians can trace their lineage to one of five major tribes still easily identifiable today. For some, getting a visa to Algeria can be difficult and take a lot of time. I’m the visa whisperer so with a little persistence and convincing I was able to get mine faster than anticipated. If you want to visit Algeria definitely get in touch with @fancyellow_travel_algeria because they can help make the process very smooth and their guides are amazing! Have you heard of Algeria? Visited? Is it on your bucket list? #catchmeinalgeria
وتعد تجربة نابونجو في السفر حول العالم مختلفة عما تحاول الكثير من شركات السفر الترويج إليه "عش كأنك محلي"، لتتمكن من الاندماج بسلاسة في أي مكان تزوره، عن طريق تغيير الملابس، أو طلب القهوة بطريقة معينة، إذ برزت نابونجو، في كثير من الأحيان، رغماً عنها، بصفتها الوحيدة ذات بشرة داكنة بين حشود من الناس، بالإضافة إلى شعر رأسها المحلوق بالكامل.
ويوجد حتى الآن نحو 150 شخصاً قاموا بزيارة جميع دول العالم، ومعظمهم كانوا من الرجال أصحاب البشرة البيضاء، وسافروا بجوازات سفر أوروبية، لذا تفور لهم خيار "الاندماج" مع المحليين في عدة أماكن.
واعتباراً من أبريل/ نيسان 2018، هناك 193 دولة معترف بها في منظمة الأمم المتحدة، بالإضافة إلى دولتين تحت مسمى "الدول غير الأعضاء"، وزارت نابونجو جميع الدول، وتحتوي جوازات سفرها على طوابع من أماكن بعيدة مثل نيجيريا، وكوبا، وتركيا، ولاوس.
TRAVELING SOLO AS A WOMAN When I arrived to check in for my flight to Pakistan, there were only men in line and I felt slightly uncomfortable, it had nothing to do with them and everything to do with me. Fast forward and I’ve been blown away by the kindness and respect that Pakistani men have exhibited, some of the best treatment by men in all the countries I’ve visited. While standing waiting for my luggage a man brought me a trolley without me asking. Men have often stepped to the side and keep a healthy distance which has made me feel super comfortable as a woman traveling solo in this country. So far I have traveled to 85 countries solo spanning six continents! My first time traveling solo was in 2007 to London, Paris and Madrid. I reached the cities on my own then met friends. Paris chewed me up and spit me out, but that’s a story for another time. My first full solo trip was Costa Rica in 2009. I recall not really knowing what to do on my own. I spent time walking around, reading, journaling and sitting in parks. I joined a group tour for a day trip to Arenal and asked strangers to take my picture as I still do today. People often ask me the best countries for solo travel and I think that anywhere in the world is fine for solo travel depending on your level of comfort with the culture. If you are American you may be comfortable in places that someone from the Middle East may not be and vice versa so to give a list would be doing a disservice to the huge diversity of my followers. The only place that I personally will never travel to alone again is India. I simply do not feel comfortable alone there, the men make me very very uncomfortable. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t. There are plenty of women I know that have done repeat solo trips to India. We each have to have our own experiences! Tips for solo travel: 1. Go somewhere you will feel comfortable, because when you’re comfortable you can be confident and when you’re confident you don’t look vulnerable. 2. Trust your intuition, she’s probably right!! Have you ever traveled solo? Which do you recommend or not recommend for solo travelers? Any other tips? 📷 @projectfairplay
وأسست نابونجو شركة تدعى "Jet Black"، والتي تنظم مسارات مخصصة لرحلات المجموعات الصغيرة في أفريقيا، كما توفر معدات السفر، مثل القمصان ذات العلامات التجارية، وأغطية جوازات السفر.
وبصفتها واحدة من مؤثري مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تعمل نابونجو أيضاً مع العلامات التجارية للفنادق والضيافة، حيث يقدم البعض منهم الإقامة المجانية مقابل الظهور عبر منصاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كما تقبل أيضاً التبرعات عبر صفحة "GoFundMe".
وقالت نابونجو لـCNN في عام 2018 إن "التنقل في العالم كامرأة يمكن أن يكون صعباً للغاية. وقد مررت بتجراب متنوعة، واتُهمت بأنني عاهرة. وقام رجالٌ بملاحقتي، كما تعرضت للاعتداء في الشارع".