Sandy islands on volcano field, Iceland Skaftá River crosses a lava field on its way towards the sea, and over the decades it has leveled the area with mud from glacial meltwater. During low level periods in the summer, sandy islands with dried-out bushes, the result of glacial outburst flooding, emerge. Katla Geopark, Iceland Skaftá River is one of the largest glacial rivers in the region. It is particularly voluminous and long. Its length from source to estuary is about 115 kilometres. Skaftá is a mixed glacial and spring-fed river. In summer, Skaftá River's colour is tinted by mud from glacial meltwater, whereas in winter it is most often crystal clear. Glacial outburst floods (Icelandic: jökulhlaup) are common in the Skaftá River, and as a general rule it floods every two years. The floods result in tremendous deposits, so the lava flows and drifting ash are constantly shaping the land.